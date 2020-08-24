Police accused of keeping man in illegal custody

LANDIKOTAL: A man here on Sunday accused the police of violating the court orders by keeping his brother in ‘illegal’ custody.

Speaking at a press conference in the Landikotal Press Club, Javed Shinwari said that his brother was arrested and a case registered against him. He said that a court had granted bail to his brother, but the SHO Landikotal was using delaying tactics to release him. He alleged that his family had a property dispute, but the police did not take action against their rivals.

He added that the case pertaining to the property dispute was being heard by a court. Javed Shinwari asked District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal to take notice of the matter and provide them justice. When contacted, an official of the Landikotal Police Station said though the court had granted bail to the accused, he was also wanted in connection with a kidnapping case.