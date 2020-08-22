Two test positive for COVID-19 in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Two people tested positive for coronavirus in the Mardan district on Friday, raising the total number of positive cases to 1,233.
According to the statistics released from the Additional Deputy Commissioner office here, around 49,140 people were screened in the district so far and 62 had died in the district.
Currently, five suspected patients are at different isolation centres while 2 suspected patients are in isolation at homes.