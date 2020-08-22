close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Two test positive for COVID-19 in Mardan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

MARDAN: Two people tested positive for coronavirus in the Mardan district on Friday, raising the total number of positive cases to 1,233.

According to the statistics released from the Additional Deputy Commissioner office here, around 49,140 people were screened in the district so far and 62 had died in the district.

Currently, five suspected patients are at different isolation centres while 2 suspected patients are in isolation at homes.

Latest News

More From Peshawar