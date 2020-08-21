BoK earns Rs.1,206 m profit

The Bank of Khyber (BoK) posted Rs 1,206 million profit after tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2020.

This was informed during the 162nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held. The meeting was chaired by Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Chairman, Board of Directors of the bank. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic most members attended the meeting via video link. They included Atif Rehman, Finance Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maqsood Ismail Ahmad, Javed Akhtar, Asad Muhammad Iqbal, Rashid Ali Khan and Managing Director (A) BOK, Ihsanullah Ihsan.

The bank managed to show good results and posted Rs 1,206 million profit after tax for the half-year ended June 30, 2020 as compared to Rs.498 million for the same period of 2019. The deposits stood at Rs.221,126 million whereas with a slight increase from the year end 2019, advances stood at Rs.118,026 million. Investments were at Rs.158,026 million. The bank’s total assets rose to Rs.318,195 million. The board was informed that the bank was operating with 169 branches and 3 sub-branches wherein 84 branches were functioning as dedicated Islamic Banking Branches.