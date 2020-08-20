Islamabad : Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed congratulated all recipients of civil awards.

In a message, Dr Fouzia paid tribute to the legendary artistes of the country and hailed their services and contributions.

She declared the artists true ambassadors of Pakistan. The PNCA chief appreciated the services of these artistes and said they're acknowledged worldwide. "Artists are the ones who present the true image of a society and earn a good name for their country. They play a very positive role in elevating and improving the mental approach of the people towards life by inspiring them through their art," she said.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said the lifelong services of artists in the field had been recognised and acknowledged for their sheer commitment. "I wish them (artists) prosperous and bright future," she said.