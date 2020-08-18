Fake accounts case: Key witness against Zardari dies of cardiac arrest

RAWALPINDI: The fake accounts case against former President Asif Ali Zardari took a new turn after a key witness of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday.

According to NAB sources, Aslam Masood was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi where he lost the battle against the heart ailment.Masood had become an approver in the multi-billion rupee money-laundering case filed against top PPP leaders including former president Asif Zardari and her sister Faryal Talpur.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Adiala Jail has submitted a report of Masood’s death to the accountability court, according to which, he was admitted to the hospital on February 20, 2019.

“Unfortunately, the prisoner died of cardiac arrest in the hospital today (Monday),” the report stated and sought permission from the court for the postmortem of the diseased. Masood, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Omni Group, was arrested through Interpol when he was boarding a flight from London to Jeddah in October 2018. He was subsequently extradited to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia in February 2019.