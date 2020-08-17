BRT passengers fined for not wearing masks

PESHAWAR: Though the district administration has imposed fines on passengers at the BRT stations and buses for violations of the SOPs related to Covid-19, it is also difficult for the administration to ensure all the Covid SOPs in the transit.

The administration officials inspected different stations and buses and imposed fine on the passengers for not wearing facemasks. It would not be possible for the BRT management to implement all COIVD-19 precautions at the crowded stations and buses such as social distancing and others, except the use of facemasks. The administration has also not made clear its strategy for implementing the SOPs to save the passengers from coronavirus.