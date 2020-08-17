‘Punjab govt giving smart subsidy on fertilisers’

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that the Punjab government was offering smart subsidy on fertilisers and seeds of different crops. He told on Sunday that during 2019-20, the subsidy through E-voucher was given to 450,000 farmers. Among these, 350,000 avail subsidy on fertilisers and 100,000 on seeds of various crops including wheat, cotton, sunflower, canola etc. The subsidy of Rs 2.8 billion was given so far, he stated. Pakistan was among the countries which were affected by rapid climate changes, he added. The modern irrigation methods would not only help save water but also improve production, he said.