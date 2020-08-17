Speeding vehicle overturns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A vehicle was severely damaged after it overturned due to speeding in Defence Phase-VI. The driver of the vehicle was racing. As he reached near Phase-VI, he lost control of the vehicle due to speeding. The vehicle overturned and was badly damaged. However, the driver luckily remained safe, except minor injuries and bruises only.