Mon Aug 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

Speeding vehicle overturns

Lahore

LAHORE:A vehicle was severely damaged after it overturned due to speeding in Defence Phase-VI. The driver of the vehicle was racing. As he reached near Phase-VI, he lost control of the vehicle due to speeding. The vehicle overturned and was badly damaged. However, the driver luckily remained safe, except minor injuries and bruises only.

