Visual artist Imran Qureshi awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award on renowned Pakistani visual artist Imran Qureshi.

"This honour signifies the Pakistani government’s deep appreciation for Imran Qureshi’s continued efforts and contribution in representing Pakistan globally with his outstanding work," according to an official press release on Saturday.

The award was conferred on Aug 14. Qureshi’s work has been recognised and awarded globally on various occasions prior to receiving his first award in Pakistan.

In 2011, he was Awarded Sharjah Biennale 10’s Art prize; in 2013, the Deutsche Bank Artist of the year Award; in 2017, the Medal of Arts by the Washington State Department; and, more recently, the Asian Art Game Changer Award by the Asia Society, Hong Kong. He was also awarded the Shaji Muhammad Sharif Award for Miniature Painting 1993 at the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore as well as an Associateship of the NCA in the year 2009.

Holding over 25 years of experience as an independent visual artist, Imran Qureshi’s work has been exhibited in various biennales worldwide. Acclaimed fashion designer Christian Louboutin named one of his creations after Imran Qureshi in acknowledgement of his art. He also has the honour of having his work displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and at the British Museum in London.

Qureshi’s only permanent Public Artwork in Pakistan is at display at the newly-built Islamabad International Airport in the form of a 200 feet long mural in 100 parts.

Speaking on receiving the prestigious honour, Imran Qureshi said, “My efforts have always revolved around portraying a positive image of my country. While my work has been appreciated and applauded on various occasions globally, this award holds the utmost importance for me as my country has recognised my efforts and there is nothing that can supersede this honour”.

Imran Qureshi was born in Hyderabad, Pakistan in 1972. In 1993 he earned a BFA at the National College of Art in Lahore, with Distinction, where he started teaching shortly afterwards. His work is firmly rooted in the tradition of miniature painting — the subject he still teaches at the NCA.