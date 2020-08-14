Notices to plastic traders termed unjustified

FAISALABAD: Sending commercialisation notices by the Housing Authority to plastic furniture traders for the last four decades is termed unfair and without any justification.

Addressing members of the Plastic Furniture Association (PFA), Narwala Road, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Sikandar Azam said plastic furniture traders are dealing in the plastic business for the last many decades and suddenly they received notices from the Housing Authority which had disturbed them.

He said the Housing Authority could send notices to new plazas and shops but there is no justification to send notices to the traders who are practically working for the last 40 years.

He said he is trying his optimum best to solve the problems of its 7,000 members.

The FCCI president said most of the businessmen are unaware of the role of the FCCI, however when they face any challenging situation, they contact this elected trade body.

He also thanked the members of the Plastic Furniture Association who have also got the FCCI membership.