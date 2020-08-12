Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

By MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will be flying to the US for treatment. Earlier today, the film star said he is taking a break from work to focus on his health. In what comes as a blow to Sanjay Dutt fans, the actor has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, reports said Tuesday. Earlier today, Dutt tweeted saying he was going to be on a ‘break’ for ‘medical treatment’ and asked his fans to not speculate anything. Sanjay Dutt was admitted over the weekend at the Leelavati Hospital and got back to his Mumbai home a day later, reported foreign media. His tweet announcing his hospitalisation just said that he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus and that he was under observation. The cancer diagnosis apparently came through during this hospital visit of Sanjay Dutt’s. Earlier today, the actor announced that he was going to be on a break for medical treatment. Now, reports say that Sanjay Dutt is likely to fly off to the US for treatment.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Sanjay Dutt wrote in a tweet earlier today.