Tue Aug 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

PML-N workers to receive Maryam outside NAB office

Top Story

Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N leaders and activists have planned to receive their leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif outside NAB office at Thokar on here Tuesday (today) at 9 am.

PML-N Lahore President has started motivating activists and workers to set up reception camps on every route leading to NAB office. The leaders have pledged to stand with Maryam Nawaz against the ‘hostility’ of NAB. Special video messages were also shared on social media to motivate activists to reach NAB office.

