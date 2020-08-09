Two more dies from virus in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of two more Covid-19 patients raised death toll to 2,166 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 94,223 with the addition of 183 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

Out of a total of 94,223 infections in Punjab, 91,443 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 7,274 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 768,855 in the province.

After 2,166 fatalities and recovery of a total of 86,240 patients, as many as 5,817 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.