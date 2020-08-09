Islamic Relief pledges $5m to help rebuild Lebanon

LONDON: Islamic Relief has pledged $5 million in emergency funding to help the people of Lebanon recover from the explosion in Beirut and to support those worst affected.

According to a press release, the catastrophic blast left many dead, dozens missing and more than 300,000 people homeless.

Islamic Relief’s Lebanon Country Director Nidal Ali said: “Food insecurity is likely to intensify in the coming weeks. The country’s wheat stock for the next 18 months was stored in a warehouse near the port, and we are expecting bakeries to run out of flour within days, which will create a massive crisis. Ali also voiced concerns about the most impoverished — especially labourers — being without shelter or accommodation of any kind.

“Our main goal right now is to provide food and water to those who need it urgently. We started distributing ready-to-eat meals, essential non-food items, hygiene kits and health assistance. Our team was on the ground yesterday clearing the roads with volunteer groups and other aid organisations, as well as many ordinary residents just doing what they can.”

The funds pledged will fund several projects. It is aiming to provide 7,500 people with food parcels for the next two months as well as non-food items such as lamps, fans, hygiene kits, tarpaulins and blankets for 10,000 people.

Naser Haghamed, CEO of Islamic Relief Worldwide, said: “We are working on plans to address longer-term development needs in Lebanon, including rehabilitation and livelihoods support that will aid the recovery of the Lebanese people and tackle the ongoing economic crisis and coronavirus outbreak.” Ali said: “We are concerned there will be another outbreak in light of the recent events.”