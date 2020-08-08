Non-implementation of ruling: Secretaries of four depts summoned

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned administrative secretaries of Sports, Excise and Taxation and Home departments on Monday for failing to implement his ruling. The speaker had ruled that representatives of line departments not less than an additional secretary or grade 18 officer should be present in the assembly, but on Friday representatives of these departments were found absent.

This prompted the speaker to rule that the administrative secretaries of these departments should be present in the assembly on Monday. He ruled that a department would have to submit answer of a question within two weeks or else the question would be referred to the privilege committee.

Ghani maintained that flippant attitude on the part of the government officials would not be tolerated, directing the assembly secretary to write a letter to the chief secretary to convey the directives to the secretaries for implementation.