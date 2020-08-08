Shahbaz stresses all-out support to Kashmiris

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has said if Pakistan lapses even a bit in helping Kashmiris get their right to self-determination, it will forever be a burden on the national conscience.

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliament on Friday, he said that by revoking the UN-recognised disputed status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, Modi did not just challenge the people of Kashmir or the state of Pakistan but the entire civilised world, global conscience, international organisations for human rights and peace.

He said Narendra Modi ripped to shreds the commitment of the UN Security Council, its resolutions, international law and even the word of Jawahar Laal Nehru who promised to give Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination through an independent and transparent plebiscite in Occupied Kashmir. He said Occupied Kashmir was never at ease even with Article 370 in place and the people of the valley were under the cruel oppression of Indian forces, but after the 5th of August, New Delhi unleashed even more atrocious tyranny on the occupied valley with its crushing curfew, communication blackout.