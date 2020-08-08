Curriculum of government schools: CM Mahmood Khan orders inclusion of chapters on life of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

PESHAWAR Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to include comprehensive chapters related to the biography of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the curriculum of government schools.

He also directed the officials to solarize the schools in merged districts on priority basis. The chief minister directed officials that realistic approach should be adopted for the functionalisation of dysfunctional schools and upgradation. “All the issues about launching of double shift in the government schools should be resolved immediately and a summary be presented in the meeting of the provincial cabinet for approval,” he said. He was presiding over a meeting about overall progress of Elementary and Secondary Education Department at Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of departments, head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed and other officials attended the meeting. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken so far to reduce the dropout rate in the public-run schools. However, he directed the meeting that targets should also be fixed for future in order to decrease the dropout ratio of students in the schools.

The meeting also approved the inclusion of the transfer/posting of officers of BS-18 and BS-19 into the e-transfer policy of E&SE department. The meeting was briefed that the Elementary and Secondary Department has updated its official website. All the data including achievements of the department will be available on the site for general public. The department has launched its own Youtube channel for online education and all the lessons have been uploaded on it.

The lessons have also been dubbed in Pashto language. Besides this, online facility has also been provided to resolve the issues of the students from Class-I to XII under which answers of the questions asked online are being given within the 24 hours. The meeting was informed that 99 percent utilization against the released funds has been ensured during the fiscal year 2019-20. Rs30,488.07 million have been allocated for education sector in the current financial year. It was told that Education Monitoring Authority had been established under which rules have also been prepared and submitted to Law Department for vetting. Through Education Monitoring Authority, 92 percent schools of merged districts have been monitored so far while in settled districts coverage of 100 percent schools has been ensured.

About 465 schools were dysfunctional in 2014 out of which 394 schools have been made functional to date. The chief minister directed the meeting that leftover 71 schools should also be made functional during the current financial year.