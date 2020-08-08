Opp can’t pressurise govt, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday held meetings with PTI stalwarts, including MMA Faiz Ullah Kamoka and PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government is in a strong position inside and outside of the parliament and the opposition cannot pressurise it.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that all stakeholders of the country are on the same page and they are working together for the progress and prosperity of the country. All those involved in political point-scoring will be disappointed. He said “Our priority is to serve the people of Pakistan and we are providing relief to the public. We will not let those elements succeed who are trying to weaken the system of the country.”

The Punjab governor said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, this is the first government in the history of Pakistan which is taking practical steps for introducing reforms in the national institutions.

“We are eliminating political interference in order to strengthen the institutions,” he said. The Punjab governor said that Pakistan is still facing the repercussions of failed policies of the previous governments. Corruption has had disastrous effects on Pakistan’s economy in particular and on other institutions in general. He said the PTI government is introducing transparency by eliminating corruption on every level. Elimination of corruption is necessary to strengthen the economy, he added.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that it is a huge diplomatic success of Pakistan that the Security Council has discussed Kashmir again. Pakistan is moving forward on every platform, including the diplomatic one. He said that the issue of Kashmir must be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations. India has learnt Nazi-like politics and use of pellet guns against innocent Kashmiris from Israel, he said.

The Punjab governor said that the American parliamentarians have written a letter to Eliot Angel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Michael Mccaul, former chairman of Homeland Security Committee about the illegal restrictions in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir. He said that it is welcoming that Amnesty International is demanding an end to illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

He reiterated that it is time that the human right organisations raised voice against the atrocities and oppression in Kashmir. The international peace organisations should pressurise India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions because peace in the region is not possible without solution to the Kashmir dispute, he said.