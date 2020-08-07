PM hails UNSC’s renewed offer for Kashmir solution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday welcomed the UN Security Council for again taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and he thanked the council members for expressing concern over the deteriorating human rights and calling for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

In a series of tweets, he said, “I welcome the UNSC for again taking up the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 years. The UNSC, under the UN Charter, not only has the responsibility for maintaining international peace & security but also of ensuring implementation of its resolutions”. “We thank the Council members who expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights & humanitarian situation in IIOJK, advised against escalation of tensions, underscored the need for respecting international law & called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute,” he tweeted.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people.