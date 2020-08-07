Eight-year-old girl abducted

LAHORE:An 8-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons in the Ravi Road area. The victim identified as Shakeela, a resident of Depalpur, Okara, had come to see her sister on the occasion of Eid. A day earlier she had left for a nearby shop in Main Bazar Shakar Garhian but did not return home. Her family searched for her but could not find her. Afterwards, they approached police fearing that she might have been abducted. Police have registered a case.

Cops given away cheques: Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed distributed cheques among 25 officials who had suffered from coronavirus. In addition to that, he also distributed cheques for more than Rs9.3 million among 500 investigating officers under the head of investigation cost. He said 13 officials of Lahore police were quarantined and five laid down their lives in the line of duty. Meanwhile, the CCPO also extended job contracts of 34 officials serving at front desk for one year.

Man injured in accident: An 80-year-old man was injured in a road accident in Waga Town on Thursday. The victim identified as Basharat was trying to cross a road on foot when a speeding car hit and injured him. He was removed to a nearby hospital. The accused driver fled.

Cops rewarded: The SP Headquarters distributed prizes and commendatory certificates among the officers and officials who had shown outstanding performance during corona pandemic. Around 259 officers and officials from police lines, Operations Wing, Investigation Wing, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Flying Squad, PRU and traffic police were awarded prizes and certificates.

Train kills man: A 20-year-old youth, unidentified so far, died after a train hit him. He was trying cross railway lines when the accident occurred.

PO arrested: A proclaimed offender (PO) in a murder case in Shadbagh was arrested on Thursday. The arrested PO has been identified as Waqar Gujjar. Four months back, he had allegedly shot dead a citizen, Rashid, over a financial dispute. He had been on the run since then.