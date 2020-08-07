Naval officer held for ‘axing mother to death’

A man, also an officer of the Pakistan Navy, allegedly axed his elderly mother to death at their house in Naval Colony within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station on Thursday.

Responding to the information, naval police and rescuers reached the property and rushed the casualty to the PNS Shifa where the woman breathed her last. The Sharea Faisal police also reached the house and inquired into the incident.

Sharea Faisal SHO Sarwar Commando told The News that the suspect was the son of the deceased woman. He added that the suspect was a chief petty officer in the Pakistan Navy who over a family dispute hit his mother with an axe, injuring her seriously.

She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Irshad Hussain while his mother as 70-year-old Ghulam Fatima. The SHO said the naval police had taken the suspect into custody and he would be handed over to the Sharea Faisal police. The police were also looking for a complainant to register the case.