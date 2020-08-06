Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Strong monsoon currents are likely to reach central and southern parts of the country from today (Thursday). They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, thundershowers are expected in northeastern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Kashmir.

On the other hand, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Sindh. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 38°C and minimum was 28.1°C. Meanwhile, Wasa has warned that heavy rainfall is expected in the city from 9th till 11th August. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz has directed all the field staff to remain alert and keep the machinery in working condition. He said no negligence would be tolerated.