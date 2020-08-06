Iran executes man for killing Guard in 2017-18 protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing a member of the Revolutionary Guards during deadly protests in 2017-18, the judiciary´s news website reported. “Mostafa Salehi, who had murdered martyr Guard Sajad Shahsanayi with a bullet during the riots of (December 2017-January 2018), was executed this morning upon the request of the victim´s family,” Mizan Online said. The report said Salehi had shot at security forces using a “hunting rifle”, killing Shahsanayi and wounding six others.