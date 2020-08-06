QAU alumnae selects new office-bearers

Islamabad Core Committee of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, also known as ‘Quaideen’, after detailed deliberations and reviewing its bylaws has unanimously selected Dr Abdul Basit, president, Preston University, as acting president of the body.

The other office-bearers included Farzana Altaf Shah, director-general, Pakistan Environment Protection Agency, as Acting Vice-President and Malik Muhammad Irfan as Acting Finance Secretary for the interim period against the vacant slots of executive committee. Murtaza Noor will continue as Secretary-General of the association.

A General Body meeting of the Alumni Association will be convened soon to elect its office-bearers.

The committee lauded the over-two decades long contribution of the old students’ body as one of the most vibrant, active and effective alumni network.

In the important virtual meeting of the Association, a comprehensive report was presented on recent activities of the Association especially during Covid-19.

It was also decided that as per signed agreement with Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad in 2008, QAU Alumni Association, as an autonomous organisation, would continue to contribute towards the welfare of the students and its alma mater. Following the previous years’ practice, Monsoon planation drive will also be launched.