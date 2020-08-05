Commodore Muhammad Saleem promoted to Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Commodore Muhammad Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

After promotion, the Admiral has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel). The Admiral is recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PN Submarines Hamza & Hurmat, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Hunting Squadron.