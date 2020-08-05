Newborn girl survives after being thrown off second floor

A newborn girl survived after she was thrown off the second floor of a building in Karachi’s Baloch Colony neighbourhood on Tuesday. Police arrested a man and a woman for their alleged involvement, suspecting they had tried to commit infanticide.

The incident took place in the Manzoor Colony area at around 8am, following which she was found on the street. A large number of locals gathered on the scene and informed the police. Volunteers of the Chhipa Welfare Association (CWA) took the baby to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Citing witnesses, police said the infant was thrown off the second floor. Officials said the baby was alive and well, and was at a Chhipa child home. A man and a woman residing in the building have been arrested for further investigation.

Addressing a news conference, CWA founder Ramzan Chhipa said their control room had received information of the incident at 8am, adding that when a team of their volunteers reached the site, they found that the girl had survived. He said the doctors at the JPMC had provided her with the best treatment, adding that the girl had suffered an injury near the right eye.

Police said the girl was born at around 4am and was thrown off the building a few hours later. They suspect the child’s father had refused to accept the baby, which led to an argument, following which she was thrown off the building. Officials said the man and the woman who have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the horrendous crime have denied having any relation to the infant.