Al Jazeera’s Malaysian office raided

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities raided Al Jazeera’s Kuala Lumpur office Tuesday and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants that angered the government, drawing condemnation from the broadcaster.
Police launched the probe into the Qatar-based news network’s programme last month, adding to concerns about worsening media freedom in Malaysia. The documentary -- "Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown" -- looked at the detention of undocumented foreigners when strict coronavirus curbs were in place, as well as the plight of other migrants. The broadcaster confirmed the raid in a statement and said two computers were seized.