Al Jazeera’s Malaysian office raided

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities raided Al Jazeera’s Kuala Lumpur office Tuesday and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants that angered the government, drawing condemnation from the broadcaster.

Police launched the probe into the Qatar-based news network’s programme last month, adding to concerns about worsening media freedom in Malaysia. The documentary -- "Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown" -- looked at the detention of undocumented foreigners when strict coronavirus curbs were in place, as well as the plight of other migrants.

The broadcaster confirmed the raid in a statement and said two computers were seized. "Conducting a raid on our office and seizing computers is a troubling escalation in the authorities’ crackdown on media freedom," said Giles Trendle, managing director of Al Jazeera English.