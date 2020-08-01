1.3m kids to be administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali was briefed that anti-polio drops will be administered to 1.321 million children under 5 years of age in the district during the next round of anti-polio drive from August 17 to 19.

The DC was briefed while presiding over the District Polio Eradication Committee meeting.Assistant Commissioners Faisal Sultan, Dr Zunera Aftab, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers from different departments were also present.

The DC said additional two days would observed as sweeping days for administering anti-polio drops to children who missed the drops owing to any reason.He said polio would be wiped out of the country with effective anti-polio drives.

The DC directed the health authority officers to make effective micro plan to achieve 100 percent target. He said training of anti-polio teams should be completed on time and all necessary arrangements should be made.

He said special awareness campaign should be launched for parents. He said another pre arrangements meeting would held after Eid to review final arrangements and no laxity would be tolerated in the arrangements of the drive.

The DHO told the participants that all necessary arrangements are being finalised to implement the campaign and more than 3,000 anti-polio teams would perform duty during the campaign throughout the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday visited revenue office and reviewed the departmental performance and listened to the problems of visitors.Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DC ordered a departmental inquiry against absent revenue staff and said other staff including patwaris should not be absent from their offices without any reason so that the citizens who come for office work do not face any difficulty.

He directed the staff to show good faith and honesty in the conduct of official affairs and said all records should be kept accurate and departmental proceedings should be kept transparent. The DC told visitors to inform him if any official demands bribe or uses delaying tactics.He directed tehsil officers to provide necessary facilities to women, senior citizens and the disabled and to take care of their work on priority basis.