Sat Aug 01, 2020
AFP
August 1, 2020

India virus deaths pass Italy’s

World

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death toll passed 35,000 on Friday, overtaking that of Italy, as floods affecting millions and killing almost 350 hampered the battle against the pandemic. With 779 new deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry put total fatalities at 35,747, giving India the world’s fifth-highest death toll behind the United States, Brazil, Britain and Mexico, according to an AFP tally.

