Fri Jul 31, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Buyers violating SOPs in cattle markets

National

Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Islamabad: Most of the customers also including elderly and children in the cattle markets are violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the local administration to control the coronavirus pandemic. The SOPs clearly ban entry of senior citizens and children but they can be seen roaming in the cattle markets many even without wearing face masks. When asked a customer named Attiqur Rehman in the Cattle Market at Bhatta Chowk (Islamabad) said “I have come with my father and two children because buying a sacrificial animal is always a ‘joint venture’ in the families.”

“The social distancing is not possible in this kind of rush especially when everyone is in hurry to buy animals. We are using face masks and it is all we can do given the ground situation,” he said.

