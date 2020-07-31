Diarrhoea, typhoid and hepatitis A among children and infants on the rise

Rawalpindi: The incidences of diarrhea, typhoid and hepatitis A among children and infants are on the rise as nearly 70 per cent of all child patients being presented at both the private and public sector healthcare facilities are with any of the three diseases despite the fact that these are preventable diseases and can be avoided by following simple precautionary measures.

The sources of the three diseases are contaminated food and water and to avoid these, children and infants must be given boiled water after rolling boil for at least one minute and they must not be allowed to consume food items from vendors and restaurants, said Professor of Paediatrics at Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Rai Muhammad Asghar while sharing his views with ‘The News’.

He added to avoid diarrhea and like infections, hand washing with soap before eating and after going to toilet is a must. The number of child patients with complaints of acute diarrhea mainly with vomiting and loose motion is continuously on the rise, he said.

He said that dehydration in result of diarrhea may be life-threatening and to avoid complications, the patient with severe dehydration must be given ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution). He believes that Rota virus causes diarrhea in most of the cases of children and infants and hence in majority of cases, antibiotics are not needed for management. He said vaccine to protect children from Rota virus is included in immunization program.

He said the main symptom of typhoid is a continuous high-grade fever that does not subside usually and in this situation, advice from a qualified doctor is a must so that medicine can be started in time.

In majority of cases, the fever subsides three days after start of antibiotic but 14-day course must be completed, he said.

He added that in case of hepatitis A, the child patient lost appetite and complains of pain in abdomen with fever and vomiting. Three days after onset of fever, the colour of eyes and urine of a patient gets yellowish though the patient achieves cure in five to seven days without using any medicine, said Dr. Rai.