Increase in roti price: ANP submits call attention notice

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday submitted call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the hike in roti prices.

ANP lawmaker Samar H aroon Bilour submitted the notice which stated that the price of roti had been increased from Rs10 to Rs15 while the weight had been reduced. She said that the hike in bread price just ahead of Eidul Azha without convening the meeting of the Provincial Price Commission was unjust act.