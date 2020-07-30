close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
July 30, 2020

Increase in roti price: ANP submits call attention notice

National

BR
Bureau report
July 30, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday submitted call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the hike in roti prices.

ANP lawmaker Samar H aroon Bilour submitted the notice which stated that the price of roti had been increased from Rs10 to Rs15 while the weight had been reduced. She said that the hike in bread price just ahead of Eidul Azha without convening the meeting of the Provincial Price Commission was unjust act.

Latest News

More From Pakistan