Seminar on cancer awareness

OKARA: The University of Okara’s Department of Zoology organised an online seminar on cancer awareness. The event was presided over by the department’s Chairperson Dr Muhammad Wajid while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakariya Zakir was the patron on the occasion. Dr Nosheena Masood from Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi and Dr Warda Fatima and Amara Khalid from Punjab University attended the seminar as guest speakers while Dr Hina Salahuddin and Dr Sabeen Sabri also shared their views. The participants of the seminar discussed different social and environmental causes leading to the eruption of cancer at high rates and also analysed the healthcare facilities available in Pakistan to counter and treat the disease.

ELECTROCUTED: A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted at Mohallah Ahmadabad Hujra Shah Moqeem on Tuesday. Muhammad Awais was playing in his house when accidentally he touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A woman committed suicide at 36-A/4L village on Tuesday. Mahnaz Bibi, w/o Muhammad Ahmad, ended her life by taking poison over a domestic issue.