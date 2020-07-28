Air chief, Rehman Malik separately meet COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. According to ISPR during the meeting matters of professional interest were discussed.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, who is also chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday. According to ISPR, matters related to defence and internal security were discussed during the meeting.

The senator appreciated Pakistan Army's success in bringing peace to the country and pledged support of the Senate Committee on Internal Security towards consolidating the gains.