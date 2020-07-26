2018 polls brought true leadership to power: KP governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday said that unblemished leadership came into power because of the July 25, 2018 general election in the country.

According to an official handout, he said that the government was pursuing the agenda of reforms to tighten noose around the mafias.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not waste the money of the taxpayers on foreign visits. He said that the prime minister did not accumulate assets during his rule.

The governor said that the prime minister did not give high offices to his family members. He said that the prime minister neither owned properties in London and New York nor he committed money-laundering.

Shah Farman said that Imran Khan reduced the expenses of the Prime Minister’s House which was unprecedented in the country’s history.