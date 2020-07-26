353 search operations conducted

LAHORE : Lahore Police Operations Wing Saturday issued a report of its performance of the last 25 days of the current month on search operations conducted under the National Action Plan to maintain peace in the City.

Police conducted 353 search operations in the current month at different places to maintain law and order in the City. As many as 32,835 persons, 8,972 houses, 3,635 tenants, 144 hotels, 36 guesthouses, 45 hostels, 33 factories, one educational institute, 29 bus stands, 299 shops, 13 madaris and 23 churches were checked. Police took action against 411 accused persons, registering three FIRs regarding narcotics, four regarding illegal weapons and 170 under the law on renting premises.

As many as 218 accused were arrested in other crime cases. Five proclaimed offenders were also arrested.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that search and sweep operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the City and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy of the country.

Old police vehicles: The SP Headquarters handed over keys of old police vehicles after being repaired to police stations.