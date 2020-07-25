5 more COVID-19 patients die

LAHORE: The death of five more COVID-19 patients raised toll to 2,105 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 91,423 with the addition of 294 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Friday.

Out of a total of 91,423 infections in Punjab, as many as 88,643 citizens have contracted virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, pilgrims returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 678,010 tests have been conducted in the province.

After 2,105 fatalities and recovery of a total of 68,439 patients, as many as 20,879 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.