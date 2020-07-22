PAL awards two Hindko language books

PESHAWAR: Two books published by the Gandhara Hindko Academy have won literary awards from Pakistan Academy of Letters for the year 2018.

The awarded publications are a Hindko language poetry book, “Peepal Watrey” and a novel titled “Shaam-e-Alam”. The first book is of poetry by a noted Hindko, Urdu poet and lyricist from Peshawar city, Syed Saeed Gillani. The second one is by Nazeer Bhatti, a senior writer who has to his credit several books, television plays and film stories.