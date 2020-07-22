Sirajul Haq wants action against elite mafia

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq alleged that the government had either joined hands with or completely surrendered before the mafia plundering public money and crippling state institutions, which was evident from the total collapse of economy to which the government was just a spectator.

The masses suffered widespread starvation and the country struggled against the worst crises of food, particularly sugar, wheat and petrol in past 23 months, as the elite mafia looted country’s resources with both hands, he said while addressing a meeting of party leaders and heads of Al-Khidmat Foundation at Mansoora on Tuesday.

Commenting on the information minister statement that the cabinet raised concern over the disappearance of wheat from the market, Siraj said the government was “expressing concern” instead of taking action against the culprits involved in the wheat theft scandal as if government was watching a sport in a stadium. He said the government members having dual nationality were a serious security risk to the country and a huge burden on already dried national exchequer.

The PM’s special advisers were enjoying all luxuries while the masses were deprived of flour and sugar, he regretted. He said the prime minister’s claim to bring change proved lie. Sirajul Haq expressed concern over the kidnapping of senior journalist Matiullah Jan from Islamabad in broad daylight, demanding the government immediately ensure his safe recovery. —Correspondent