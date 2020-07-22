Drive against adulterated milk, several shops sealed

Rawalpindi: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed several milk shops for selling unhygienic milk and disposed of thousands of litres of milk.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during crackdown dumped thousands of litres adulterated milk in different localities of Committee Chowk, Adiala Road, Defence Road, Morgah, Tulsa Road and Jhanda Chichi.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Quality Control Officer (QCO) Muhammad Faizan told ‘The News’ that the authority sealed several milk shops because of unhygienic milk quality.

When asked about the price of milk, he said that we are not responsible of price violation but we are only responsible of milk’s quality. We have sealed several shops of milkmen and imposed fines because their milk was hygienic after ‘Lacto Scan,’ he claimed. He said that according to ‘Lacto Scan’ report there was deficiency of fats in milk. “We have also dumped the adulterated milk,” he said.

“Not only had the milk been watered down, it also contained various chemicals. All four tankers were checked and failed the standard test, and the milk was drained out on the spot, said Faizan.

Assistant District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa said we are trying to provide all eatable items to public on cheaper prices. We will never compromise on quality at any cost, he said. He said that our price magistrates not only check prices but quality of items as well. According to information, maximum milk was being transported from Pakpattan and Sargodha. Sargodha and other parts of Punjab supply thousands of litres of milk to Rawalpindi and Islamabad every day.