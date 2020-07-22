Man gets death for killing wife

MANSEHRA: The judge of a model court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to a man who had killed his wife on the first night of his wedding and dumped her body in the forest with the help of his friend some two years ago.

The judge, Muhammad Tahir Aurangzeb, pronounced the verdict following completion of arguments by counsels for both sides in the presence of the main and two co-accused in the court. The judge handed down the death sentence to Obaidur Rehman and two years rigorous imprisonment to Tahir Riaz, stated to be a taxicab driver.

The judge acquitted Sana, stated to be the friend of the convicted man, for lack of evidence against her. According to the first information report lodged with the Garhi Habibullah Police Station in 2018, the body of the woman, Shahzia Bibi was found in the Damgalla forest, who had married with Obaidur Rehman without the consent of her family.

The central accused during the integration confessed to his crime, saying that he committed the murder of his wife and dumped her body at the forest with the help of taxicab driver, Tahir Riaz. The convict, according to sources in police, wanted to get marry with Sana but his newlywed wife didn’t allow him which instigated him and he killed her.