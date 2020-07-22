NAB freezes Abbasi, Miftah assets in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday froze the moveable and immovable assets of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

According to details, both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been stopped from transferring ownership of vehicles and property. The anti-graft watchdog has also stopped transfer of an already sold vehicle of Abbasi.

On the other hand, the accountability court has reserved its decision on Abbasi’s plea for allowing the transfer of the vehicle. The accountability court in June had directed the NAB for filing a supplementary reference against former prime minister Abbasi in the LNG terminal case.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to former finance minister Ismail and former premier Abbasi in the LNG case.