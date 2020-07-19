Poetry drawn from real-life experiences

Dil bhi paya tub ala ka zoodranj

Ek udaasi ghairay rehti hai osay

Nadia Anbar Lodhi’s ‘ghazals’ and ‘nazms’ are not just words. They are an expression of words and language that stimulates an emotion or feeling. Through these emotions and feelings arises a potpourri of thoughts; this is what helps create her poetry:

Dewaroun pe kia likha hai

Shehr ka shehr yeh soch raha hai

Ghum ki apni hee shaklain hain

Dard ka apna hee chehra hai

Her nazms also represent a real-world, while some are extremely delicate and seem too perfect for this imperfect world. They manage to tell a lot of stories.

Poetry has been a way to express a range of feelings from love and sadness. She touches on a variety of subjects. Life is strange, you have to find a way to keep going, even after you realize that none of your dreams have come true. The following verse encapsulates the poets’ zest for life:

Zinda rehtay hai kia yeh kafi naheen

Koi laazim hai phir keh khush bhi houn

Nadia Anbar Lodh’s poetry is a perceptive look deep into complex nuances of life and what it means:

Pabayjoolan tu har ek shakhs yahan hai Anbar

Teri zanjeer hee kiyoun shour bapa kart hai

Life is full of experiences, some good, some not so good. It’s all these experiences that make us what we are, representing the transformation from what we were to what we have become:

Bas chand hum khayaal hain Anbar mujay aziz

Bayhiss jamay ghafeer naheen chahiyay mujay

Her poetry allows the reader to walk with the poet through the expression of emotional bliss:

Maang raha tha who muj se ek akhari sham Dasambar ki

Os ko kia maloom keh mera sara saal osi ka tha

Chadaray shab houn main teri

Tu aurray tu sanwar jaoun

Nadia Anbar Lodh’s poetry is a celebration of all that a poet feels about the intricacies and complex webs of living:

Fitratay sukhanwar hai iztarab mein rehna

Jaagtay huay jaisay dashtay khawab mein rehna

When having a heartbreak following a broken relationship, she experiences pain and sadness which are beautifully represented:

Anbar os kay beetay kal ka qissa houn main

Phir kaahay ka shouq kay os ko yaad bhi houn main

Nadia Anbar Lodh’s poetry makes you reflect, pause and think about so many things. You can feel the emotions of the poet that are extremely personal and you can tell that it meant a great deal to her to write these down:

Anbar teray khawab adhooray

Ta’abeeroun ka bas dhoka hai

Dewaroun pe kia likha hai

Shehr ka shehr yeh soch raha hai

Ghum ki apni hee shaklain hain

Dard ka apna hee chehra hai