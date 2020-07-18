Minister says time to move from ‘tall claims’ for agriculture revolution

KARACHI: National Food Security Minister Fakhar Imam has emphasised transformation of entire research system in the agriculture sector to shed reliance on foreign support for foraging inputs.

Imam said the country relies on imports for all major inputs with very little local manufacturing. All machines, pesticide, and much fertiliser are imported, while the country has done little to improve the seed genetics in the agriculture sector. Pakistani geneticists have done little to add value to the farming and agricultural community, he said.

“It is now time to move from tall claims to actual results that can bring a paradigm shift in agriculture,” he said, speaking to an online panel discussion hosted by the independent think tank Institute for Policy Reforms (IPR).

Food minister said maize could be considered a somewhat of a breakthrough. Production of maize that is mainly consumed by poultry industry increased to 6.7 million tons from 1.5 million tons a decade ago when it appeared.

“However, most of the maize or corn seeds are being obtained through multinational companies and we are reliant on foreign support,” he said. “Seed production has been one major area in which Pakistan has been seriously lacking.”

Pakistan needs about 42 to 25,000 tons of seed. There was a time when Punjab Seed Corporation was providing reasonably standardised seed. That met 30-35 percent of local seed requirement.

The minister said the government is encouraging Sindh and Punjab governments to purchase seed in partnership with private sector to cover about half the requirements.

Humayun Akhtar, chairman of IPR said contribution of agriculture to GDP has fallen by 8 percent in two decades.

“Two key inputs: water and fertiliser are either scarce or are subject to large fluctuations every year,” said Akhtar, who’s also the former commerce minister. “We have not done much to augment its supply, nor have we improved efficiency of its use. Also, for decades, we have not dealt adequately with the virus affecting cotton and the harm done to all crops by insects.”

Yawar Ali, chairman of Pakistan Business Council said the crop sector, which consists of five major crops, accounts for only 10.2 percent of GDP, whereas, livestock sector accounts for 11.6 percent of GDP. Milk and meat alone are bigger than the five major crops.

Ali said the country must improve genetics, rationalise feed cost, which is 70 percent of cost of production, and build and improve the processing industry.

“Pakistan needs short and long term plans with sufficient resources and clearly defined roles for government and private sector,” Ali said. “Government must support the private sector and not compete with it, as it does now. Government should focus on research and expansion, research that is need based and meets market needs.”

Iqrar Khan, former vice chancellor of University of Agriculture said Pakistan’s biggest challenge is small farm size and fragmentation. “Bulk of present land holdings does not allow absorption of available technology,” Khan said. “The research available cannot be utilized by small farm holders. Our current postharvest loses in grains are to the tune of 12-15 percent and in perishable good it amounts to 20-40 percent.”

Erum Sattar, professor at a US-based Tufts University said the country still relies on the 1873 Canal and Drainage Act. In essence the country’s water governance is based on a 150-year old legal foundation.

“This is a huge problem and we need to problematise the fact that the entire functional basis of our water sharing across the Indus river basin is essentially outdated,” Sattars said. “We must allow sufficient water flow to the sea to prevent ingress of the sea. The livelihood of one million people depends on the delta ecosystem.”