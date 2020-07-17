close
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

Pre-arrest bail of three accused cancelled in arson case

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

MANSEHRA: The district and sessions judge, Torghar, on Thursday cancelled the pre-arrest bail of three accused, who had burnt to death a minor girl in Bartoni area last month. The court of district and sessions judge Jamaluddin Khan, situated in Oghi area of Mansehra district, cancelled the pre-arrest bail of Yar Muhammad, Niaz Muhammad and Khan Bahadar. The police could arrest only two accused as Khan Bahadar didn’t appear in the court. The accused had torched the house of their rival family in the Bartoni area over an old enmity and a five-year-old girl, who had been trapped inside the house, was burnt to death.

