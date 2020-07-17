CM Mahmood Khan asks Nepra to consider KP projects for power generation

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to include the hydropower projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in its power generation plan at the national level.

He said this while leading a team of the provincial government, which attended a hearing of NEPRA about the proposed plan through video link. Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooq chaired the meeting, said a handout.

Other members of the team included Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation, Naeem Khan and Barrister Asghar Khan.

The chief minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the potential to produce more than 30,000 megawatts electricity which could be utilized to overcome the issue of energy crises in the country.