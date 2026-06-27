Angelina Jolie reveals if she's ready to date again decade after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie makes a rare admission about her love life as she talks motherhood and how her daughters helped her heal lina Jolie has made a rare comment about her love life, confirming that she has not dated since her divorce from Brad Pitt almost a decade ago.

"To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago," she told Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview while promoting her new film Couture.

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The Oscar-winning actress, 51, then explained that focusing on raising her children had pushed that part of her life aside.

"So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I'm focusing on my children, my family."

However, Jolie said working on her new film, Couture, changed the way she sees things.

The actress stars as filmmaker Maxine Walker, whose life is turned upside down after she is diagnosed with breast cancer during Paris Fashion Week.

Jolie admitted that the recent role made her realise that motherhood and womanhood do not have to exist separately.

"So yes, things are changing," she said. "I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again."

Jolie also shared how watching her daughters grow into young women has helped her reconnect with a part of herself she thought she had lost.

"I'm discovering something now that my daughters are older," she said at another point during the interview. "They're talking to me as young women, and I'm seeing what I want for them and what I don't want them to lose. It's reminding me of what I may have lost."

Jolie shares six children with her former husband Brad Pitt, including Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

She said she hopes her daughters never lose their "strength, openness, softness, faith and ferocity."

"I think they're bringing me back to my old self," she added.

The actress also said her children are now encouraging her to be more than just their mother.

"They kind of want me now to not just be 'Mom.' There's room for me to be that woman again."