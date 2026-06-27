Ariana Grande sparks reconcilation rumors with ex Ricky Alvarez after Ethan Slater breakup

Ariana Grande has sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez as the two were spotted hanging out in Texas on Friday.

As per People magazine, the exes were seen grabbing lunch together ahead of Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Austin, Texas, on June 26.

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"They've been hanging out recently," a source told the publication.

The sighting comes just two weeks after multiple media outlets reported that Ariana had split from her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater.

“Ariana and Ethan broke up several months ago but they’ve remained friends since then and have nothing but respect and admiration for one another,” a tipster told Page Six on June 8.

“This wasn’t a decision they took lightly but realized they were better off friends than in a committed relationship,” the source added.

The insider also noted that the ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker was “feeling really happy and focused on the next chapter with her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour and the upcoming release of her album ‘Petal.'”

It’s worth noting that Ariana dated Ricky from 2015 to July 2016.

“We're happy," Ariana told Billboard of their relationship in May 2016.

“I'm a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that's all anyone cares to know,” she added.