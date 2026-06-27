Amal Clooney reveals how her life changed after marrying George Clooney

Amal Clooney admitted that life was easier before marrying actor George Clooney.

“It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got,” the human rights attorney shared while speaking at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok.

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“It was something new to navigate,” added the mother of two, as per the Daily Mail.

Amal then shared how she was previously able to keep her personal life and career separate.

“It was a weird phenomenon,” she said. “I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix… and then I got married and that changed quite a lot.”

“At first I was kind of conscious of that one-dimensional view where I felt like, well, I can’t be seen wearing this dress or doing this because I’m in front of a judge on Monday and I don’t want the judge to… but you know it just doesn’t matter as much as living your life,” explained the 48-year-old.

She added, “Ultimately if you’re good at what you do, that is going to shine through or not.”

For those unversed, Amal tied the knot with George in September 2014. The pair welcomed twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella Clooney, in June 2017.